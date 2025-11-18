The strategy aims to set out plans for dealing with the physical and mental health challenges specifically facing men

A new Government strategy for men's health is being launched to tackle issues such as suicide, alcohol abuse and problem gambling.

By Rebecca Henrys

A new Government strategy for men’s health is being launched to tackle issues such as suicide, alcohol abuse and problem gambling.

The strategy, which will be published in full by the Government on Wednesday, aims to set out plans for dealing with the physical and mental health challenges specifically facing men. The Department of Health said men are less likely to seek help and can suffer in silence, and are more likely to smoke, drink, gamble and use drugs than women. The Government says it will invest £3.6 million over the next three years in suicide prevention projects for middle-aged men in local communities where men are at most risk of taking their own lives, including some of the most deprived parts of England. Suicide is one of the biggest killers of men under 50 and three-quarters of all suicides are in men. The Premier League's Together Against Suicide initiative with the Samaritans, which offers football match same-day support and online help for men, will also be promoted in a new Government partnership.

London, United Kingdom, 04 November 2025. Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care leaves after the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

Some £200,000 is also being committed to a trial looking at how men, particularly those who are older, can be warned against taking cocaine while drinking. The peak age for heart deaths linked to drinking is 55 to 64, while consuming alcohol in combination with cocaine carries an 18 to 25-fold increase in risk of immediate death over cocaine alone. In England, there were 1,118 deaths involving cocaine in 2023, almost a third higher than the previous year (857 deaths) and nearly 10 times higher than in 2011 (112 deaths). Alcohol and cocaine mix together in the liver to form a new compound – cocaethylene – which increases the risk of death, such as from a heart attack. Other measures in the strategy include building up the evidence around “what works” in tackling gambling harms, such as addiction. This will include a new voluntary sector grant, starting in April, which will fund ways to prevent those most at risk of gambling addiction from getting hooked. Young men aged 25 to 34, white British men and men from some ethnic minorities are among those most at risk. The risks of harmful gambling will also be highlighted through national campaigns and local measures, the Department of Health said. Other measures to be set out in the strategy include home-testing blood kits for men with prostate cancer, a £3 million commitment to community-based men’s health programmes, and new voluntary e-learning modules and resources for NHS staff specifically on men’s health. Workplace health pilots with EDF Energy will also run to support men in “male-dominated industries”. There will also be further support for former miners, with increased investment in a fund that helps with conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Speaking on International Men’s Day on Wednesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “For too long, men’s health has been overlooked. “There has been a reluctance to accept that men suffer specific inequalities and hardships. “The fact is that life can be really difficult for men in today’s society. Men are dying nearly four years earlier than women, and suicide remains one of the leading causes of death for men under 50. “This strategy marks a turning point – the first time we’re taking comprehensive, co-ordinated action to address the health challenges facing men and boys. “Teaming up with the Premier League will harness the power of football to break down barriers and reach millions of men who might never walk through a GP’s door. “We know men are less likely to come forward for healthcare. “From partnering with the Premier League to rolling out health support in the workplace – we’re meeting men where they are and giving them the support they need to live longer, healthier lives.”

Rapper Professor Green, whose father died from suicide, has backed the strategy. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images