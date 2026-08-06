The US Department of Justice has said it provided some files but was prevented from supplying other material due to privacy protections

The lawsuit escalates a politically charged dispute over the US agency's Epstein files, an issue that has dogged the Trump administration. Picture: DoJ

By Rebecca Henrys

New Mexico has sued the US Department of Justice for access to unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the federal agency was stonewalling the state's investigation into the late sex offender by refusing to provide the documents.

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The lawsuit escalates a politically charged dispute over the US agency's Epstein files, an issue that has dogged the Trump administration. The Democratic-run state reopened its Epstein investigation in February and requested unredacted US DOJ files to identify visitors and staff at Zorro Ranch, a property owned by Epstein near Stanley, New Mexico, who allegedly took part in crimes or witnessed them. The US Department of Justice has said it provided some files but was prevented from supplying other material due to privacy protections. Read more: Former neo-Nazi stands down as Tory candidate following backlash - as Badenoch appoints him 'cultural advisor' Read more: Burnham ‘not considering’ public inquiry into Epstein’s UK activities

Crosses, flowers and other mementos are displayed outside Jeffrey Epstein's former Zorro Ranch near Stanley, N.M., on Friday April 3, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Savannah Peters

"Federal inaction does not merely stall the investigation; it prolongs and compounds the suffering of survivors," the New Mexico lawsuit argued, requesting that the US District Court for the District of Columbia compel acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche to release the requested files. In response to the lawsuit, the US DOJ said that under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and protective court orders, it was neither required nor permitted to disclose victim-identifying information. “New Mexico has provided no lawful basis to justify such sweeping disclosures,” a spokesperson said in a statement. Over five months into the state investigation, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has yet to announce any results. In a call with reporters, Torrez said the state was devoting a "substantial" amount of resources to the probe, but declined to give further information.

"We haven't charged someone because we need to see those files before we charge someone," Torrez said. Also on Wednesday, New Mexico legislators released an interim report on their so-called Truth Commission probe, an independent investigation into Epstein. Evidence to date shows Epstein abused at least five women and girls at Zorro Ranch between 1996 and 2012, the report said. The commission has counted at least 30 other individuals who potentially were abused in New Mexico. Some may be witnesses to abuse, others may be facilitators of abuse, and some may be both, the report said.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, & Ghislaine Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images