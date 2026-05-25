A new national forest has been given a funding boost of up to £7.5 million, the Government has announced.

The new forest, which will be in either the Midlands or north England, is expected to be between 200 and 600 square miles and will focus on supporting healthy communities, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

It will be one of three new national forests in England which Labour pledged to establish in its manifesto.

On Monday, the department announced the Government had committed up to £7.5 million over a five-year period to support the forest and called for delivery partners to submit bids to help deliver the new project.

The funding forms part of the Government’s commitment to invest more than £1 billion this parliament in tree planting and to support the forestry sector.

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