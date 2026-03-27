Balendra Shah enters his oath on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A former rapper has been sworn in as Nepal's new Prime Minister after a landslide win largely thanks to the country's Gen Z population.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Balendra Shah took office on Friday and even released a new track earlier this week in which he promised a better future for his country. The 35-year-old rapped in Nepali: "The strength of unity is my national power. "Undivided Nepali, this time history is being made." The video was released on social media and streaming sites and racked up tens of thousands of views within minutes of being released. Read more: The Week in Pictures: Trump wonders if he could beat Elvis in a fight, while Melania matches outfits with a robot Read more: Suspected Chinese spy joined Princess Beatrice on Nepal trip

Shah with Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. Picture: Alamy

Shah donned skinny trousers, a matching jacket, his signature black Nepali cloth cap and sunglasses at the ceremony. He has become Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades following the huge win earlier this month after teaming up with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) as its prime-ministerial candidate. He had earlier spent three years as mayor of the capital Kathmandu. Shah's musical career took off in 2013 after winning a popular rap battle in Nepal and has since become known for representing the country's younger generation who felt devoid of opportunity. He went on to release several popular songs which criticised corruption and social inequality, and one of his best-known hits, Balidan, gained 14 million views on YouTube. Shah won the election which was Nepal's first since a deadly youth-led anti-corruption uprising in September toppled the Government and saw 77 people killed.

Shah greets supporters during a campaign event last month before the election win. Picture: Alamy