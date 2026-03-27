Rapper sworn in as Nepal's new Prime Minister and releases new track to mark occasion
A former rapper has been sworn in as Nepal's new Prime Minister after a landslide win largely thanks to the country's Gen Z population.
Listen to this article
Balendra Shah took office on Friday and even released a new track earlier this week in which he promised a better future for his country.
The 35-year-old rapped in Nepali: "The strength of unity is my national power.
"Undivided Nepali, this time history is being made."
The video was released on social media and streaming sites and racked up tens of thousands of views within minutes of being released.
Read more: The Week in Pictures: Trump wonders if he could beat Elvis in a fight, while Melania matches outfits with a robot
Read more: Suspected Chinese spy joined Princess Beatrice on Nepal trip
Shah donned skinny trousers, a matching jacket, his signature black Nepali cloth cap and sunglasses at the ceremony.
He has become Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades following the huge win earlier this month after teaming up with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) as its prime-ministerial candidate.
He had earlier spent three years as mayor of the capital Kathmandu.
Shah's musical career took off in 2013 after winning a popular rap battle in Nepal and has since become known for representing the country's younger generation who felt devoid of opportunity.
He went on to release several popular songs which criticised corruption and social inequality, and one of his best-known hits, Balidan, gained 14 million views on YouTube.
Shah won the election which was Nepal's first since a deadly youth-led anti-corruption uprising in September toppled the Government and saw 77 people killed.
After the new rap was released to mark the victory, Nepal's outgoing interim prime minister bid farewell to the nation in a televised broadcast.
Sushila Karki, 73, a former chief justice who had led the caretaker administration for six months, said: "I am confident that the new Government to be formed under the leadership of the youth will work towards ending corruption in the country, establishing good governance, creating jobs within the country, economic development and social justice.
"I am looking forward to the bright future of this country with full confidence – where our unity, honesty and the hard work of every citizen will write a new history."