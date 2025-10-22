Nuclear energy industry bosses would be invited to talks in Scotland the day after next year’s Holyrood election to discuss new power plants - if Labour wins in May.

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband revealed that he had already tasked Great British Energy Nuclear to produce an assessment of Scotland’s new nuclear capability, to “hit the ground running” if voters back Labour next year.

He said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will make new nuclear central to the party’s manifesto for the 2026 election.

And the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero claimed Scotland’s energy economy and the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs was being “held back” by the Scottish Government’s current ban on new nuclear.

The SNP opposes the building of new nuclear facilities, including the small nuclear reactors which are being planned by the UK government for England. Instead John Swinney’s government says renewables and other low carbon sources will power future electricity demand.

However opinion polls have suggested that around half of SNP voters back nuclear power as a way of meeting the 2045 net zero target.

Laying out his vision for clean energy jobs in the UK - with 40,000 he believes can be created in Scotland - Mr Miliband said: “I think we can do even more in Scotland through new nuclear.

“Scotland has a proud nuclear history, but it is being held back by the SNP’s anti-growth, anti-jobs, ban on new nuclear power.

“And I know from very detailed discussions, with Anas [Sarwar] and Douglas [Alexander] about the enthusiasm there is around nuclear investment, and we're determined to deliver.“

He added: "So if Scotland elects a Labour government in May on day one, Anas and I will invite the world's nuclear industry to Scotland, to begin talks about investing in Scottish locations.

“And given the great interest in nuclear in Scotland I'm asking Great British Energy Nuclear, to assess Scotland's capability for new nuclear power stations, including at Torness and Hunterston.

“And I think that that 40,000 figure that I talked about could grow massively with new nuclear in Scotland.

"This is going to be a very, very big issue for the Scottish election campaign. Led by Anas we are saying yes to new nuclear in Scotland.”

Mr Miliband’s comments came a day after it was reported the UK government was exploring ways to bypass the SNP’s “wrongheaded” opposition to new reactors.

However sources in the UK energy department say they are unable to progress with new plants despite energy being a reserved issue, as the Scottish Government has a veto through the devolved planning process.

Currently there is only one nuclear power plant in Scotland - Torness in East Lothian, the constituency of Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander. It is due to be commissioned in 2030 with no plans for replacements. Nuclear power accounts for around 15 per cent of daily electricity generation in Scotland.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already announced £2.5bn of government investment in such reactors in the East Midlands, as well as g £14.2bn in the construction of Sizewell C in Suffolk, while the UK and USA signed a deal last month to fast track small nuclear power stations, halving the time it takes to gain regulatory approval for nuclear projects from up to four years to two.

Rolls Royce has been selected to develop and build the UK's first SMRs.

However the SNP has pointed to the costs of nuclear - with Sizewell C already doubling to £40 billion - as well as safety risks and a "lack of benefit for consumers" given the construction time.

SNP MSP Paul McLennan said: “If a failing, unpopular UK Labour government think that the answer to their problems is to try and force new nuclear power on Scotland, they are in for a surprise.

“The idea that this out of touch Labour government thinks it can bypass the Scottish Government and impose policies on us gets to the heart of their complete contempt for Scotland.

“Scotland’s focus is on our immense renewable energy potential – not expensive new nuclear that will take years to deliver, put bills up and leave us dealing with dangerous waste for decades to come.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: "Scotland should absolutely be building new nuclear capacity, starting at Torness and Hunterston. It would bring thousands of skilled jobs and billions of pounds of investment as well as clean, reliable, power for generations to come.

"It would be a huge missed opportunity if Scotland chose not to be part of that future."