New Order's keyboard player Gillian Gilbert reveals cancer diagnosis
Ms Gilbert confirmed her diagnosis on social media after misinterpreted comments from her husband and bandmate Stephen Morris.
New Order keyboard player Gillian Gilbert has revealed she is "living with cancer" in a post to fans on social media.
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It follows a mix-up, after a recent Rolling Stone interview with Ms Gilbert's husband and band member, drummer Stephen Morris, led fans to believe incorrectly that he was the one with the diagnosis.
"I would like to gently clarify a misunderstanding from the interview, in the course of which comments were misinterpreted leading people to believe that Stephen is seriously ill," she wrote on Instagram.
"Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer."
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She added that the pair "completely understand" how the mixup occurred and "simply wanted to ensure that the correct information was shared".
"We are enormously grateful for everyone’s kindness and support, and would appreciate some privacy as I continue with my treatment."
Speaking earlier this month to Rolling Stone, Mr Morris had said: “I’ve got a bit of a health problem at the minute, which precludes leaving the country for any length of time…it’s pretty serious.”
New Order were created after Joy Division disbanded in 1980 following the death of frontman Ian Curtis.
Mr Morris, along with frontman Bernard Sumner and bassist Peter Hook, played one tour before recruiting Ms Gilbert on keyboards and guitar.
Ms Gilbert performed and co-wrote on every New Order album between their debut and 2001's Get Ready, when she took a decade-long hiatus to raise her and Morris' children.
The New Order secured seven UK top 10 singles and two UK number one albums.