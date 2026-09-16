Ms Gilbert confirmed her diagnosis on social media after misinterpreted comments from her husband and bandmate Stephen Morris.

illian Gilbert of the English rock band, New Order, performs on stage at the Primavera Sound. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

New Order keyboard player Gillian Gilbert has revealed she is "living with cancer" in a post to fans on social media.

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It follows a mix-up, after a recent Rolling Stone interview with Ms Gilbert's husband and band member, drummer Stephen Morris, led fans to believe incorrectly that he was the one with the diagnosis. "I would like to gently clarify a misunderstanding from the interview, in the course of which comments were misinterpreted leading people to believe that Stephen is seriously ill," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer." Read more: Release date for second series of Celebrity Traitors announced Read more: All support acts on Ed Sheeran's US tour quit after Macklemore was dropped for making pro-Palestine remarks on stage

New Order attend the GQ Men Of The Year awards in 2014. Picture: Getty

She added that the pair "completely understand" how the mixup occurred and "simply wanted to ensure that the correct information was shared". "We are enormously grateful for everyone’s kindness and support, and would appreciate some privacy as I continue with my treatment." Speaking earlier this month to Rolling Stone, Mr Morris had said: “I’ve got a bit of a health problem at the minute, which precludes leaving the country for any length of time…it’s pretty serious.”

The UK rock group, including Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Gillian Gilbert, pictured in the early 80s. Picture: Alamy