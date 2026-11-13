Passengers in the water after tanker collides with cruise ship in New Orleans
The cruise ship was carrying more than 130 passengers and crew.
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A rescue mission is under way after a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying more than 130 passengers and crew in New Orleans, authorities have said.
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Footage shared online appears to show the tanker hitting the docked cruise liner, before the vessel began capsizing as passengers climbed over railings.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said officials were aware of an incident on the Mississippi River and were working with local law enforcement.
A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans said the tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12.30pm local time on Friday.
We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement. I am headed to New Orleans now.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) November 13, 2026
The New Orleans Fire Department said: “Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing."
Ship-tracking service MarineTraffic said a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was involved in the collision near New Orleans.
The tanker is 160 metres long - almost twice the 81-metre length of the American Heritage.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.