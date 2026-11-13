A rescue mission is under way after a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying more than 130 passengers and crew in New Orleans, authorities have said.

Footage shared online appears to show the tanker hitting the docked cruise liner, before the vessel began capsizing as passengers climbed over railings.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said officials were aware of an incident on the Mississippi River and were working with local law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans said the tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12.30pm local time on Friday.