The government claim that investing in pioneering technology within the health service will prevent infections, reduce complications and bring down waiting lists.

Dr Ahmed was speaking with LBC on a visit to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London. The UK’s oldest hospital is leading the way in reducing cardiac device infections, such as pacemakers, using new technology.

Health Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed claimed that this “golden moment” of a “penny-wise, pound foolish” approach would prioritise people’s wellbeing whilst saving taxpayers cash.

Patients are to benefit from new, cutting-edge medical technology as the NHS revamps it’s approach to buying equipment.

The hospital tested an ‘innovative mesh’ in procedures with patients at high risk of infection. Despite the high cost the trials were found to dramatically reduce infection rates and hospital admissions – with estimate cost savings of over £100,000 annually for Barts.

Dr Ahmed, who is also an NHS surgeon, praised the trust for leading the way in moving away from a "penny-wise, pound foolish" model to one where “every taxpayers pound is going further”.

“It's preventing problems happening and therefore is saving money to the NHS when those problems happen”.

Bradley Day, the Interim Managing Director at Barts Health NHS Trust said that the cardiac ‘Blister tool’ “reduces cardiac device infections, enhances patient outcomes, and delivers annual savings”.

Dr Ahmed also pointed to new equipment nation-wide such as physiotherapy apps and ‘moon boots’ for achilles tendon ruptures. Whilst expensive, the government claim that there is a net saving for the health service as a result of “value based recruitment”.

“Value is guiding star for NHS purchases. It means more patients benefit, better outcomes for people, and benefits to the public purse”, Dr Ahmed told LBC.

The NHS currently spends around £10 billion per year on medical technology. Government sources say that new technology will also help to bring down waiting lists.