New photographs of the King and Queen have been released to mark the end their autumn tour to Antigua and Barbuda.

The images were taken during the official trip and the couple’s outfits both feature a nod to the Caribbean nation.

Charles’s pocket square is made of the traditional Antiguan and Barbudan Independence Day madras, while, hidden by her sleeve, Camilla is wearing a multi-coloured Antiguan beaded bracelet made by a local artisan.

The King’s colourful tie was a gift to the monarch from Barry Humphries’ widow, taken from the late Australian comedian’s collection.

Humphries was best known for his outspoken character Dame Edna Everage.

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