New images from Epstein estate have been released. Picture: House Oversight Committee

By Ella Bennett

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released new images from the estate of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

This is the latest of a number of image releases made in recent weeks. In a post shared on social media, the committee wrote: "We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people. It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files." Among the photos are diagrams of building plans, passports and photos of Epstein. There are also a number of close up images that appear to show quotes written on the body of a woman. Read more: Virginia Giuffre’s memoir detailing Epstein trafficking sells one million copies worldwide Read more: Donald Trump insists he 'knows nothing' after new Epstein photos released

Quotes from the novel Lolita written across a woman's body. Picture: House Oversight Committee

One image shows what appears to be a woman's foot with the following quote handwritten along it: "She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock." Behind the foot is a copy of the novel Lolita, which tells the story of a young girl who was groomed by a middle-aged literature professor. Another image appears to show a different quote from the novel Lolita written across the woman's chest.

A quote from the novel Lolita is written on a woman's chest. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Epstein seen in the latest images released. Picture: House Oversight Committee

One of the images appears to be a screenshot of a Whatsapp exchange, seemingly discussing the price for a girl. There is no context with this image, and it isn't clear who sent it and to whom. The person is describing a girl, who they say requires $1,000. They suggest someone "will be good for J". It is unknown who they are referring to. Most of the details of the girl are redacted, but her age is noted to be 18.

Screenshot of conversation among Epstein documents. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Among the images released are a number of photos of passports and identity documents. The documents appear to come from a range of countries, including Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine, Russia Lithuania. Morocco and Italy. All of the personal details, such as names and date of birth, have been redacted. However, Epstein's passport is shared in full.

Image of Epstein's passport. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Among the images released are a number of identification documents. Picture: House Oversight Committee

There is no suggestion that anyone pictured in the images is responsible for any wrongdoing or illegal activity. American magician David Blaine and filmmaker Woody Allen appear in one of the images in a room with Epstein. Sergey Brin, an American computer scientist who co-founded Google with Larry Page, appears in three of the newly released photos. There are also a number of photos that show Epstein in a meeting with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Epstein and Steve Bannon. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Two other images show Epstein sitting on a plane with Noam Chomsky. Chomsky previously said of Epstein: "I knew him and we met occasionally". The 97-year-old professor told the Wall Street Journal that Epstein helped him move money between accounts, but said this did not involve "one penny from Epstein".

Epstein sitting on a plane with Noam Chomsky. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is featured in two pictures with women whose faces have been covered. The images released on Thursday come ahead of the legal deadline for the US Department of Justice to release the so-called “Epstein files”. The law, named the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the Justice Department to provide Epstein-related records to the public in a searchable format by Friday. Tens of thousands of records relating to Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell have already been released through civil and criminal cases in the US.