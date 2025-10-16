On today’s one-year anniversary of Liam’s balcony fall, a cleaner from the hotel says more could have been done to save the singer Liam Payne.

One year ago, pop star Liam Payne fell from his balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

A cleaner from the Casa Sur hotel where Liam Payne died has said there are questions that are "being avoided" and the biggest mistake” was not calling an ambulance when the singer collapsed in the hotel lobby according to the Sun.

Ezequiel David Pereyra, 22, was a cleaner at the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires at the time of Liam's death. He is currently awaiting trial for allegedly selling the singer cocaine. Pereyra claims senior hotel staff deliberately ignored Liam's drug use in October 2024 and could have potentially stopped his life if they had acted correctly The Argentinian claims that "biggest mistake" was not calling an ambulance when the singer, 31, collapsed in a lobby — instead Liam was carried to his room.

Prosecutors have accused staff at the Casa Sur hotel of supplying the deceased musician with drugs, which may have led to his death. Picture: Getty

In case files seen by The Sun a witness said he saw Pereyra with the $100 bill and that he told him he had to pick up drugs for the star. Prosecutors have accused Pereyra of selling Liam drugs on October 15, based on testimony from the hotel’s general maintenance manager. They say CCTV records him shaking hands with the star while stacking chairs. Witnesses allegedly heard Liam saying: “Hey man, I’ll need another seven grams for today.” The Sun reports that Pereyra has denied ever supplying the illegal substances: “The footage shows I’m not giving him anything, but justice says otherwise. I have been punished for having isolated contact with this person. They are hiding the truth."

Scenes From Liam Payne's Hometown Of Wolverhampton. Picture: Getty