A new birthday photo has been released of Prince George as the young royal celebrates becoming a teenager.

George, who turned 13 on Wednesday, was pictured at Kensington Palace in a portrait captured after he returned from last month’s Trooping the Colour.

The image, showing a relaxed George standing with his hands in his pockets and wearing an open-necked white shirt and dark suit, was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media, alongside the message “Happy 13th Birthday, George!” followed by a party popper emoji.

It was taken by Matt Porteous – William and Kate’s go-to photographer for family celebrations.

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