Andy Burnham said he wanted to “give people some breathing space, now" and said he will unveil measures to help with the cost of living as early as tomorrow

By Asher McShane

Andy Burnham has vowed to make a major economic announcement tomorrow on his tax and spend agenda, saying he wants to give people help with the cost of living, which he will explain as soon as tomorrow.

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In a speech to the nation before entering No10 for the first time as Prime Minister, Mr Burnham said he wanted to “give people some breathing space, now.” “I can do something to give people some breathing space now, some help with the cost of living. “And I will set out some of those measures starting tomorrow, including how we pay for them. “We will help more young people into education... and we will build more council homes. That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down, to meet our fiscal rules and to honour our commitments on defence to our international partners.” LIVE: A royal audience, then the keys to No 10 - Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new Prime Minister Read more: 'My work is done', says Starmer as he makes final address as Prime Minister

Andy Burnham delivering a speech to the nation from outside No10 today. Picture: Alamy

He also hinted at a major new wave of bringing vital services back into public ownership and a ’10-year-plan’ for Britain, He said: “We will take power out of here, and carry it into every postcode in the land so that they can do more. And in doing more build a new economy, where we put life’s essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable to you again. “Reindustrialising Britain using public procurement to back British industry. Later this year, I will bring forward a new Plan for Britain, a 10-year plan, laying out a plan from where we are now to where I believe we all want Britain to be, wherever we’re coming from, whatever party we support.”

Andy Burnham meets King Charles to formally accept the position of Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

He promised to win over voters “fed up with politics” and show the world that the UK can once again be a source of stability. Mr Burnham used his first speech as Prime Minister in Downing Street to promise to take power our of Westminster and give the public greater control over “life’s essentials”. Speaking without the lectern used by his predecessors, Mr Burnham said he would set out help to address the cost-of-living squeeze.

Sir Keir Starmer waves goodbye to his time in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

In his first promise as Prime Minister he also said he would “end rough sleeping in our country”. Mr Burnham, who was met with cheers by supporters in Downing Street, said: “I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last 10 years to walk up this street, the seventh prime minister since 2016, making this a moment for reflection and new resolution. “It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge. “Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again.”

Sir Keir Starmer delivers his final speech as PM. Picture: Alamy