By Rebecca Henrys

The number of potential victims of modern slavery referred to the Home Office has hit another record high, having risen by more than a third in a year, new figures show.

There were 6,414 potential victims of modern slavery referred to the Home Office in the three months to September – an increase of 35 per cent on the same period last year. The figure was up by 13 per cent on the three months to June this year, and is the highest for a single quarter since the national referral mechanism (NRM) began in 2009. To access support and have recognition of their circumstances in the UK, victims of slavery and human trafficking have to be assessed under the NRM. Earlier this year, the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner criticised remarks by the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about potential misuse of modern slavery laws. Ms Mahmood vowed to fight "to end vexatious, last-minute claims" against deportations, and said the use of modern slavery legislation to block removals made a "mockery of our laws".

Her comments came after an Eritrean man made a bid to halt his removal from the UK under the “one in, one out” deal with France, claiming he was a victim of modern slavery. His was the first legal challenge brought to the High Court against a migrant’s deportation under a deal agreed with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of arrivals by small boat crossings. There has been no update given on his case to date. Commissioner Eleanor Lyons said the Home Secretary’s words “have a real-life impact on victims of exploitation, who may now be more scared to come forward and talk about what’s happened to them”. The Home Office has previously said it is reviewing the Modern Slavery Act to look at where it might currently be open to misuse. Data published earlier this year showed a record high in referrals for the whole of 2024, when a total of 19,125 potential victims in the UK were referred to the Home Office.