Reform UK councillor Sarah Wood, who was elected to Kirklees Council, asked for a pause on all council proceedings after she didn't understand what terms including amendment meant.

Councillor Sarah Wood made the confession during the first council meeting since being elected. Picture: YouTube

By Danielle de Wolfe

A newly elected Reform UK councillor has been filmed admitting she “doesn’t understand” how the council works during her first meeting since being appointed.

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Kirklees Councillor Sarah Wood, who was voted in as a Reform UK candidate, was part of a council attempting to elect their new leader at the annual meeting on May 20 but chaotic scenes saw the council was left leaderless. Chaos quickly ensued after Reform UK councillor Sarah Wood and Green Party councillor Andrew Cooper nominated themselves for the role. After neither of the pair were able to secure a majority, the Conservative councillor suggested orders be suspended to allow the pair to debate for the win. Wood was then seen to object, revealing her apparent confusion at council processes. “I do not understand the constitution. I have not had sufficient time to read that yet,” she told the council. Read more: Farage 'ordered to apologise' after Reform UK 'gate-crashes Burnham's community tea party' in Makerfield Reda more: Green leader Zack Polanski faces investigation over council tax allegations

Is this the best Reform can offer?🥴



Sarah Wood, Leader of Kirklees Reform UK, admitted:



“I don’t understand the constitution… I don’t understand what standing orders are… nor do I understand what an amendment is.”



These are the basic foundations of how a council operates. pic.twitter.com/fDIP2euVrn — Shaheen Sidat (@shaheensidat) May 21, 2026

She also argued that her lack of knowledge would put her party at a “disadvantage”. She explained: “We do not necessarily know what we are voting for.” Her apparent confusion at procedure led fellow councillor, Independent for Dewsbury West Tanisha Bramwell, to criticise her bid for chair. Acknowledging it will take time to understand council processes, she added: "Surely they are not meeting the requirements to be the chairs... to be the cabinet members, to be the deputy leader." She has since been criticised online for calling out Ms Woods for choosing to take challenge for the role of chairwoman. Explaining the situation in a social media post, outlining "concerning language" used by her fellow councillor and the spread of "misinformation.

Our local meeting at Kirklees Council a few days ago has become viral.



Many people have seen the clips showing disagreement, frustration and confusion. What many have not seen is the full meeting, which remains available to watch online.



Cllr Sarah Wood, leader of Reform in… pic.twitter.com/VLgDSnmHt7 — Cllr Tanisha Bramwell (@tanishabramwell) May 23, 2026