The 42nd annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) brought together the world’s leading fertility doctors and academics in London to present groundbreaking research into reproductive medicine at an incredible scale.

Our own fertility group, IVI RMA Global, submitted 100 research abstracts at the conference.

But outside of the conference hall, it can be hard to fully understand just how significant these findings are for couples and individuals trying to start a family. From all the cutting-edge developments discussed at the conference, the main message I’d like patients to take away is this: in fertility treatment, timing is everything.

This might not sound revolutionary, as most people are aware of the impact of age on fertility. And whilst for women, egg quality and quantity can indeed begin to decline rapidly in their mid-thirties, new research by IVI RMA, published at ESHRE this year, suggests that the uterus does not follow the same timeline.

Instead, the research shows that 49 is the age at which women experience a marked drop in live birth rates, regardless of the quality of their eggs.

It is important to recognise that egg quality is still the defining factor in most IVF outcomes. For women in their forties who did not freeze their eggs when they were younger, IVF using donated eggs from a younger donor can offer a well-established and often highly successful path to pregnancy and motherhood – although, of course, no fertility treatment can guarantee success.

However, this particular research highlighted that, past the age of 49, the uterus undergoes age-related changes that can make pregnancy more challenging. Women who hope to have children later in life need to consider this milestone just as they do the point at which egg quality begins to decline and plan their fertility journey accordingly.

For women approaching age 49 who hope to carry a pregnancy, speed is therefore an important consideration. The question is not simply which treatment works, but which works fastest. Another pioneering piece of research from IVI RMA, done in collaboration with King’s College London, analysed data from more than 2000 women seeking fertility treatment to identify which treatment achieved a live birth fastest.

In this age-stratified analysis of women with unexplained infertility, comparing artificial insemination, conventional IVF and IVF with embryo biopsy, we found that using PGT-A - a test that screens embryos for chromosome abnormalities to identify those most likely to result in a baby - was associated with the shortest time to a live birth.

This doesn’t mean that PGT-A is a silver bullet for everyone: for example, evidence has shown that for younger women, it does not improve their overall chance of having a baby. It also does not increase the probability of pregnancy from IVF. Instead, its value lies in saving time by reducing unnecessary embryo transfers and lowering the risk of miscarriage.

This means that for those women who are approaching that cut-off point at 49, where their uterus could go through age-related changes and where timing is of the essence, PGT-A can help them speed up their treatment journey.

Of course, every woman's or couple’s scenario is unique and requires a personalised approach to their fertility treatment. But as we unlock further information through cutting-edge research and scientific developments, more women can now be armed with a better understanding of both the role of timing in fertility treatment and the treatments they could be considering.

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Dr Yusuf Beebeejaun is Medical Director at CREATE Fertility St Paul's in London, part of the IVI RMA Global group of clinics.

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