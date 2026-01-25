The new service has been dubbed "Britain's FBI"

By Alex Storey

A national commander is set to be hired to oversee the police response to large-scale protests and riots, LBC can reveal.

The Home Secretary will announce on Monday a new National Police Service (NPS) - Britain’s FBI - to investigate the most serious and complex crimes, to try and ease pressure on local forces. As part of that, a national public order commander will be brought in to coordinate intelligence and resources if widespread disorder breaks out. It follows criticism of the speed at which police responded to UK-wide riots in Summer 2024, following the Southport attack - where three young girls were stabbed to death by Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift themed dance class. Read more: 'British FBI' to tackle terrorism, fraud and gang crime in major police shake up Read more: New powers for ministers to sack failing police chiefs after Maccabi Tel Aviv ban fiasco

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told LBC: “Officers work courageously to bring peace to our streets when violent disorder breaks out, but we must do more to support their brave actions. "We will establish a National Public Order Commander to crack down on disruption to keep our communities safe." LBC can reveal the new senior coordinator will be tasked with directing local forces to send resources to any area expecting disorder, while ensuring data and intelligence is shared nationally. Mutual aid - when officers from elsewhere in the country are drafted in to support another force - is often used when there are large gatherings expected, including for sporting events, major conferences or festivals. More often, though, it is drawn on to support forces facing protracted, violent and large-scale protests, like was seen in Essex during the asylum hotel demonstrations in Epping last year, or the riots that started in London in 2011. The Home Office says demonstrations and disorder have now become quicker to appear and faster to spread geographically, leading to the need for a national approach.

Following the Southport riots in 2024, which hit towns and cities across the UK, the chief inspector of police warned that forces were ill-prepared for the scale of disorder that broke out. Sir Andy Cooke said police intelligence didn’t predict the “rising tide of violent disorder well enough”. Then-Policing Minister Dane Diana Johnson also told MPs that “the structures were not designed for a national response” to disorder at that level and that the partnership working that happened between forces was “in spite of - not because of - the structures that existed." LBC understands the new public order commander at the National Police Service will not be responsible for local public order responses, which will remain the remit of chief constables, but will take over decision making for more significantly spread disorder. Nick Smart, president of the Police Superintendents Association, told LBC: “We don't have a magic box of officers that we just break open every time and say, here you go, there's another 400 or 500. "It's the same people doing football, doing protests that would have to be mobilised to respond to nationally critical incidents. "But if what’s being proposed makes it a more efficient response, and a better use of resources to mitigate the threat, then we are being broadly supportive. What we would say is that whoever that individual is would need operational independence. "We would like to know who they report to because we are very clear there cannot be political interference in operational policing, and we have seen that in previous incidents."

