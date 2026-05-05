The Rolling Stones’ new album, Foreign Tongues, is to feature appearances from former Beatles bass player Sir Paul McCartney and The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Foreign Tongues will be released on July 10, and features the band’s current members, frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, along with core collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan.

A new single, titled In The Stars was released on Tuesday, alongside the record’s opening song Rough And Twisted, with the single getting a physical release on May 15.

The record follows 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, which also featured Sir Paul playing bass on the song Bite My Head Off, and it will also feature appearances from Steve Winwood, formerly of The Spencer Davis Group and Traffic, late drummer Charlie Watts, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Speaking about the new album, singer Sir Mick said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could.

“I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us.

“It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it’s all about the enjoyment of it. I’m blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Wood said of the album: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

It comes after the band released Rough And Twisted as a mysterious limited white label 12-inch record under the name The Cockroaches, which appeared in a number of UK record shops.

Foreign Tongues will see the Stones reunited with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds.

An Instagram post from the band said the record would be “rooted in blues, country, rock and classic Stones songwriting”.

The album will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, cassette, vinyl record, and special box sets, alongside the single In The Stars which will be released on CD and vinyl formats.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time, The Rolling Stones have achieved eight UK number one singles and 14 UK number one albums. Their best-known songs include (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Start Me Up, Brown Sugar and Jumpin’ Jack Flash.

The Stones’ line-up on their first album included Sir Mick, Richards and Watts, who died in 2021, along with guitarist Brian Jones and bass player Bill Wyman. Jones died in 1969, while Wyman left the band in the early 1990s.

Jones was succeeded on guitar by Mick Taylor for a classic run of critically acclaimed albums, which included Let It Bleed (1969), Sticky Fingers (1971) and Exile On Main Street (1972), before former Faces guitarist Wood joined the band in 1975.