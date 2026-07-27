Lin, 45, and her daughters Megan and Josie were bludgeoned with a hammer while walking home from a swimming gala near Canterbury in 1996

Lin and Megan Russell. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A new suspect is being investigated over the 1996 murders of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan.

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Michael Stone, 66, has spent thirty years behind bars for the murders and maintains his innocence. Picture: Getty

The witnesses have named Raymond Buck, who has since died, as a possible suspect. One of the witnesses, Ross Shields, 39, was a child at the time. He claimed he was being looked after by Buck's sister Tracey on the day of the murder, and overheard him confessing the murder to another family member, the Sunday Times reports. He said he overheard Buck saying: “I’ve done something unforgivable. I’ve killed three people.”

Josie Russell (left) and her sister Megan. Picture: Alamy

The other witness said Buck, a carpenter and plumber, had a troubled mental state and had a history of violence. Buck, who the newspaper reports had a fixation with the occult, killed himself aged 46 in 2000. Members of Buck's family interviewed by the newspaper described him as frightening, volatile and violent, in particular towards his ex-wife. Kent Police said they are investigating the ongoing review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Lin and Josie Russell. Picture: Alamy

Stone’s solicitor Karen Todner that the miscarriages of justice watchdog was now undertaking reviews on the new evidence, and gathering fresh DNA evidence. She told the Press Association: “I’m much more positive than he has been for the last 29 years. “The CCRC are undertaking further DNA analysis. Because obviously the science behind DNA has dramatically improved since his case, and since the last DNA analysis. “So they’re doing that. And when they’ve done that, then we’re hoping that they will test that against various people, Raymond Buck being one of them.”

Police officers search a corn field near the spot where Lin Russell and her daughters Josephine and Megan were brutally attacked whilst walking home from their school in an idyllic area of Kent. Picture: Alamy

Ms Todner explained that while the oral witness evidence was important, “conclusive evidence” would be a DNA result. Stone, and a member of Buck’s family, are among those to submit to this new round of DNA analysis. She said: “If DNA comes back as positive for anyone other than Michael, then obviously we’ll be asking the CCRC to send it back to the Court of Appeal. “So hopefully we’ll know where we are by the end of this year.”

Michael Stone departing from Nottingham Crown Court in 2001 . Picture: Alamy