The UK’s new terror laws watchdog has vowed to pay close attention to both “liberty and security”.

Former judge Rupert Jones has been appointed as the Government’s new independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, taking over from Jonathan Hall KC.

Mr Jones has appeared as counsel in cases before the House of Lords, Supreme Court, and Privy Council, and was a judge of the Upper Tribunal.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The threats we face from terrorism and foreign states are growing. So, it is vital we have the best independent and expert scrutiny of the powers we use to keep the public safe.

“Rupert’s deep legal expertise and sound judgment will be vital in ensuring our response remains effective and proportionate."

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