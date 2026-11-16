New terror laws watchdog vows to pay attention to ‘liberty and security’
Former judge Rupert Jones has been appointed as the Government’s new independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, taking over from Jonathan Hall KC
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The UK’s new terror laws watchdog has vowed to pay close attention to both “liberty and security”.
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Former judge Rupert Jones has been appointed as the Government’s new independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, taking over from Jonathan Hall KC.
Mr Jones has appeared as counsel in cases before the House of Lords, Supreme Court, and Privy Council, and was a judge of the Upper Tribunal.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The threats we face from terrorism and foreign states are growing. So, it is vital we have the best independent and expert scrutiny of the powers we use to keep the public safe.
“Rupert’s deep legal expertise and sound judgment will be vital in ensuring our response remains effective and proportionate."
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“I would also like to pay tribute to Jonathan Hall for his long and distinguished service in the role. His rigorous oversight and analysis have improved our laws and made our country safer.”
Mr Jones said: “I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve in this role and provide an independent contribution to an evolving area of the law which is of significant public importance.
“When reviewing the operation of the relevant provisions, I hope to inform public debate, scrutinise the use of the legislation and make appropriate recommendations, paying due regard to fairness and effectiveness, liberty and security.”