New technology was used to measure whether they could propel themselves faster than 15.5mph through electrically assisted pedals, batteries or throttles.

Policer officers at the junction between Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street in London, seize e-bikes to be tested with `rolling road´ technology to check their speed at the roadside. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

New testing kits are being rolled out by the Metropolitan Police to crack down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters, with a record number of the vehicles seized so far in 2026.

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The Met seized 29 e-bikes and seven e-scooters by Tottenham Court Road Station on Friday as part of Operation Lexand, which specifically targeted illegal electric two-wheelers as part of a wider Met initiative to tackle phone theft and neighbourhood crime. It is the seventh such operation in London this year, with five more scheduled through the summer. The project has helped the Met seize more than 2,500 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in 2026, surpassing the 2,241 seized in the entirety of 2025. To help efficiently test if a vehicle is illegal, new technology was used to measure whether they could propel themselves faster than 15.5mph through electrically assisted pedals, batteries or throttles. Officers were stationed at two stop sites close to Tottenham Court Road Station – a location with a disproportionately high amount of e-bike traffic owing to higher crime rates and phone theft – with officers in plain clothing assisting to pull over users and test the bike’s speed. If they were found to be too fast, and drivers were not properly licensed or insured, the bikes were taken away to be impounded – with owners given 14 days to provide the correct documentation before vehicles are stripped for recyclable parts and destroyed. Read more: Police Scotland declares major incident as Cairngorms wildfire rages into tenth day Read more: Burnham must go further and faster on cost of living, says SNP

Metropolitan Police officers seize electric bicycles during an enforcement operation on Tottenham Court Road near Tottenham Court Road Underground station. Picture: Alamy

Each test took around a minute and drivers were held up for no more than 15 minutes, with police facing minimal disruption from pulled-over riders and passers-by during the two hours a Press Association reporter observed on Friday morning. Commander Neerav Patel, who was overseeing the operation, said they'd heard "loud and clear that Londoners are fed up of the criminal and antisocial use of e-bikes.“ "We recognise that the use of e-bikes [can be] perfectly legitimate, but there are a vast number of people intent on using e-bikes for criminal and anti-social uses. We know that e-bikes are used in phone snatches, particularly in this part of London.” Two arrests were made during the operation, including one for assaulting an emergency worker and another for public order offences, theft and recall to prison.The Met is one of just two police forces in the country, alongside Nottinghamshire, to deploy the “rolling roads” technology. They have two Dynostar and two more portable Wenger test kits that act as treadmills to quickly determine whether a vehicle is legally compliant. Officers can pull over bikes they suspect to be non-compliant, with common red flags being speed, the use of throttles that enable users to travel at speed without pedalling and big, potentially strapped-on batteries.

Seized e-bikes at the junction between Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street in London, after they were tested with `rolling road´ technology to check their speed at the roadside. Picture date: Friday July 24, 2026. Picture: Alamy