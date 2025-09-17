'This tool brings real power into the hands of GPs', researcher says

A new tool could help GPs spot signs of ovarian cancer. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A new tool could help GPs spot which patients may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer.

Ovatools combines a blood test which measures levels of a protein known as CA125 – cancerantigen 125 – which can be elevated if a woman has ovarian cancer and combines it with her age to give a GP a risk score for ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer can be tricky to spot and last week an audit into ovarian cancer care in England and Wales revealed that four in 10 women (41 percent) were only diagnosed after their symptoms were so severe that they sought emergency care in hospital. The National Ovarian Cancer Audit also highlighted how significant numbers of women with the disease are only diagnosed once their disease has spread to another part of the body – making it harder to treat. In England, some 32 percent of cases were diagnosed at this stage in 2022. In Wales, some 24 percent of cases were only diagnosed when the cancer was so advanced that it had spread elsewhere.

A simple blood test could accurately detect ovarian cancer in its early stages and has the potential to 'significantly' improve care and outcomes for women with the disease, researchers suggest. Picture: Alamy