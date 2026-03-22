Ministers have selected seven locations for new towns to be built across the UK.

Each proposed location is expected to deliver at least 10,000 homes, with several delivering more than 40,000.

The new towns will feature neighbourhoods that people can easily get around without a car, shared green spaces and vibrant high streets, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

The seven chosen locations are:

Tempsford

Leeds South Bank

Crews Hill and Chase Park

Manchester Victoria North

Thamesmead

Brabazon and West Innovation Arc

Milton Keynes

The Government also assessed six further new town locations: Adlington, Heyford Park, Marlcombe, Plymouth, South Barking and Wychavon Town - but decided they will not be taken forward.

The proposed names the Government is considering include Elizabethtown (after the Queen), Pankhurst (after suffragette Emmeline), Attleeton (after ex-PM), Athelstan (first King of England) and Seacole (after nurse Mary), the Times reported.