Seven locations selected for new towns to be built across UK - see full list
Ministers have selected seven locations for new towns to be built across the UK.
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Each proposed location is expected to deliver at least 10,000 homes, with several delivering more than 40,000.
The new towns will feature neighbourhoods that people can easily get around without a car, shared green spaces and vibrant high streets, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
The seven chosen locations are:
- Tempsford
- Leeds South Bank
- Crews Hill and Chase Park
- Manchester Victoria North
- Thamesmead
- Brabazon and West Innovation Arc
- Milton Keynes
The Government also assessed six further new town locations: Adlington, Heyford Park, Marlcombe, Plymouth, South Barking and Wychavon Town - but decided they will not be taken forward.
The proposed names the Government is considering include Elizabethtown (after the Queen), Pankhurst (after suffragette Emmeline), Attleeton (after ex-PM), Athelstan (first King of England) and Seacole (after nurse Mary), the Times reported.
In its manifesto, Labour pledged to begin work on 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament, to expand homeownership to more Britons.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: "People want real change - homes they can afford, local infrastructure that works, and good jobs in thriving communities.
"Our next generation of new towns marks a turning point in how we build for the future.
"From the ground up, we're planning whole communities with homes, jobs, transport links and green spaces designed together - so we can give families the security and opportunities they deserve."