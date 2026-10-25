The treatment shrunk the disease by 60% for one woman who was diagnosed with incurable tongue cancer

A new triple therapy could help shrink tumours in patients with a hard-to-treat and aggressive cancer, a trial has found. Picture: Islandstock/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

A new triple therapy could help shrink tumours in patients with a hard-to-treat and aggressive cancer, a trial has found.

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Researchers said the combination could “transform outcomes” for those with a type of head and neck cancer. One patient who took part in the study, a 29-year-old mother of three with incurable tongue cancer, said she now feels hope after the treatment shrunk the disease by 60%. The global trial included researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research in London and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. It explored treatment combinations for people with head and neck cancer not related to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) and which had returned after prior treatment or spread to other parts of the body. Read More: Radiotherapy ‘could keep advanced lung cancer patients stable for longer’ Read More: 'France must find greatness again': Far-right Marine Le Pen calls out Macron at campaign speech

OrigAMI patient Holly Stubbs, 29, from County Durham, with her partner Lee and her three children. Picture: The Royal Marsden/Press Association

The therapies included amivantamab, a lab-made antibody that targets two specific proteins to stop cancer growing and alert the immune system. The trial had previously shown that tumours shrank in 42% of patients treated with amivantamab alone and 56% with amivantamab plus pembrolizumab. The latest phase tested amivantamab in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy, with 29 patients included in the analysis. Among the 22 patients with HPV-unrelated cancer, tumours shrank in 77%. This is more than double the current first-line treatment of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy, which shrank tumours in 36% of patients. Meanwhile, three patients showed no detectable cancer. The disease was stable in four patients while cancer progressed in one. At the time of analysis, 11 of the 17 patients who responded to treatment continued to see their tumour shrink or remain stable. In the UK, HPV is linked to about 12% of tongue, tonsil, and roof-of-the-mouth cancers, and causes roughly 50% to 70% of oropharyngeal cancers, which occur in the throat or base of the tongue. However, HPV-related and HPV-unrelated tumours “behave very differently”, experts said, though head and neck cancer has been “treated largely as one disease” for years.

Since starting the triple therapy, Holly Stubbs's cancer has reduced by 60%. Picture: The Royal Marsden/Press Association

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “These results suggest we can do better by treating the biology. “In this case, that means hitting the EGFR and MET signals that HPV-unrelated tumours rely on, while also helping the immune system attack the cancer.” Royal Marsden patient Holly Stubbs, 29, from County Durham, was diagnosed with stage one tongue cancer in April 2025 when she was pregnant with her third child. She had two operations and radiotherapy but the disease returned a year later, and she was told it was incurable. Ms Stubbs said: “When I was told my cancer was incurable and that there were no other treatment options available to me at my local hospital, I was desperate to find another way forward.” After contacting researchers, she started the triple-combination therapy in July. “Scans have already shown a 60% reduction in my cancer and the intense pain I was previously experiencing disappeared within the first few weeks of starting treatment,” Ms Stubbs said. “As a mum of three young children, being given another treatment option has meant everything to me. When I thought there was nothing else that could be done, the trial gave me hope.”