The government has unveiled tougher curbs to stop children vaping after the latest statistics found that more than one million have tried the addictive practice.

A ban on sales of e-cigarettes has been enforced for under-18s as of today (Thursday, October 29) in a bid to tackle the 370,000 who are vaping underage.

While vapes were introduced as an alternative to wean smokers off tobacco, there is now concern that young people who have never smoked have become addicted.

The new measures follow an announcement in July, when ministers announced a raft of proposals to crack down on vapes targeted at children, including a ban on colourful packaging and restrictions on flavours aimed at children.

Health groups had urged the government to "stand firm" against the tobacco lobby on plans.

Here is a look at what it means.