Government unveils new vaping rules making sale of e-cigarettes illegal to under-18s
All of the laws as the Department for Health and Social Care make landmark ban
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The government has unveiled tougher curbs to stop children vaping after the latest statistics found that more than one million have tried the addictive practice.
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A ban on sales of e-cigarettes has been enforced for under-18s as of today (Thursday, October 29) in a bid to tackle the 370,000 who are vaping underage.
While vapes were introduced as an alternative to wean smokers off tobacco, there is now concern that young people who have never smoked have become addicted.
The new measures follow an announcement in July, when ministers announced a raft of proposals to crack down on vapes targeted at children, including a ban on colourful packaging and restrictions on flavours aimed at children.
Health groups had urged the government to "stand firm" against the tobacco lobby on plans.
Here is a look at what it means.
Read also: Passengers playing music without headphones and vaping on buses face £1,000 fine in anti-social behaviour crackdown
Read also: Stand firm against tobacco lobby on vape protections for kids, ministers urged
What are the new government rules on vaping?
The Department for Health and Social Care unveiled its new rules from Monday, which mean:
- The under-18s sales ban now covers all vapes and nicotine products, including pouches, strips, pearls and nicotine-free vapes
- Adults who buy, or try to buy these products for anyone under 18 are committing an offence
- No more giveaways or substantial discounts
- No more vending-machine sales of vapes or nicotine products
- Rogue retailers can be hit with fixed penalty notices for a range of offences
In addition, Trading Standards will lead retail enforcement in England, supported by new fixed penalty powers which will enable swifter action against rogue retailers.
Enforcement agencies are receiving up to £30 million a year until 2028/29, which includes up to £10 million a year for Trading Standards and the recruitment of 120 specialist apprentices to strengthen the workforce tackling illicit and underage tobacco and vape sales.
Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said: "Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Act was the greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation.
"Six months to the day since the Act became law, we’re extending protections for young people and stopping businesses from cashing in on our children’s health."