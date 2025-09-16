A woman injects himself with a Mounjaro pen. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A once-a-day tablet for obesity could expand the use of weight-loss drugs to many people who have struggled to access them before, experts have said, after a new study found the pill can lead to "significant" reductions in body weight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Almost one in five people taking orforglipron can expect to lose 20 per cent of their body weight after taking the drug for a year and a half, according to a new study. The new pill is a GLP-1 agonist, a type of medication which helps lower blood sugar levels, slows the digestion of food and can reduce appetite. The weight loss seen among people taking the tablet is not as stark as those among patients taking mounjaro, but experts believe the tablet will be more accessible and convenient compared with weight loss injections. Mounjaro and the new tablet are both made by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The company has said it expects substantial demand when the new pill is launched. A snapshot of the results was published by the company in August and the full paper detailing the findings has now been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and presented to the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Vienna, Austria. The study assessed 3,127 patients, who were split into groups taking different strength pills of orforglipron, while others took a placebo, also known as a dummy drug, for 72 weeks. Read more: Ozempic maker to slash 9,000 jobs after warning of surge in ‘knock-off’ weight loss jabs Read more: Weight loss drugs could slash hospital risk for heart failure patients

New weight-loss pill could expand access to popular drugs. Picture: Alamy

All of the patients had obesity, meaning they had a body mass index (BMI) score of 30 or over, but they did not have diabetes. Patients from the US, China, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Slovakia and Taiwan took part in the study. Researchers led by Dr Sean Wharton from McMaster University in Canada, found that after 72 weeks people taking the lowest dose of orforglipron, 6mg daily tablets, lost an average of 7.5 per cent of their body weight. Those taking the highest dose, 36mg, lost an average of 11.2 per cent of their body weight. Among patients taking the highest doses, 54.6 per cent had a reduction of 10 per cent or more of body weight, 36.0 per cent had a reduction of 15 per cent or more, and 18.4 per cent had a reduction of 20 per cent or more. Researchers said that other health outcomes also improved among people taking the drug, including better blood pressure, a smaller waist circumference and a reduction in bad cholesterol levels.