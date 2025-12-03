A new vaccine being developed for whooping cough could offer better protection and stop the virus spreading, scientists say.

Whooping cough can be deadly and spreads very easily between people.

There were around 15,000 cases reported in England in 2024, up from 856 the year before.

Eleven babies died.

At present, babies, children and pregnant women are all offered a vaccine on the NHS to protect against the illness.

But now, a new Government-funded clinical trial has found a new nasal spray vaccine can stop whooping cough bacteria from living in the nose and throat, which is vital for stopping the spread of infection.

Read more: Baby dies of whooping cough after mother not vaccinated while pregnant

Read more: If we lose trust in vaccines, measles won’t be the only thing spreading

Known as BPZE1, it triggered strong immune responses in both the nose and the blood, suggesting long-lasting protection.

Current vaccines do not provide lifelong protection and do not stop people from carrying the bacteria or spreading it.

The trial is backed by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), which is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care.