New Year's Day supermarket opening hours and which shops are closed?
Leading supermarket set to close in England, while many high street staples will not be open.
Aldi customers will need to shop elsewhere on New Year’s Day with the popular supermarket being among the many shops closed on the bank holiday.
Waitrose, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s and almost all major supermarkets will all be open on Thursday, but with reduced hours, and don’t expect larger shops to be open before 10am.
While the German chain is the only major supermarket chain to close on January 1, banks will be shut, as well as post offices.
Other shops to be totally shut are:
- Halfords,
- John Lewis,
- Home Bargains,
- Poundland
According to the Sun, Lidl will be closed on New Year’s Day for all shops outside of the M25, while Iceland is also closed in England and Wales, but open in Scotland, as is the case with Marks & Spencer.
UK supermarket opening hours on New Year’s Day
Aldi
Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm.
Asda
Open 10am to 5pm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Co-Op
Open 9am to 9pm.
Iceland
Closed in England and Wales. Open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm.
Marks and Spencer
Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 10am to 6pm.
Morrisons
Open in England and Wales from 10am to 5pm and in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Sainsbury’s
In England and Wales, open 10am to 5pm, open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm.
Tesco
Open in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 10am to 5pm. Open in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Waitrose
Majority open from 10am to 6pm.