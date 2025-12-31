Aldi customers will need to shop elsewhere on New Year’s Day with the popular supermarket being among the many shops closed on the bank holiday.

Waitrose, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s and almost all major supermarkets will all be open on Thursday, but with reduced hours, and don’t expect larger shops to be open before 10am.

While the German chain is the only major supermarket chain to close on January 1, banks will be shut, as well as post offices.

Other shops to be totally shut are:

Halfords,

John Lewis,

Home Bargains,

Poundland

According to the Sun, Lidl will be closed on New Year’s Day for all shops outside of the M25, while Iceland is also closed in England and Wales, but open in Scotland, as is the case with Marks & Spencer.