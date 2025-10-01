A high-rise block of flats in New York has partially exploded following a gas explosion.

YCHA’s Mitchel House was rocked by the blast just after 8am on Wednesday, local media reports.

The explosion caused an incinerator shaft attached to the building to collapse, the New York Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the blast and the rest of the 17-storey building remains standing as of Wednesday afternoon.

