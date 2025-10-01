New York apartment building partly collapses after 'gas explosion'
A high-rise block of flats in New York has partially exploded following a gas explosion.
YCHA’s Mitchel House was rocked by the blast just after 8am on Wednesday, local media reports.
The explosion caused an incinerator shaft attached to the building to collapse, the New York Fire Department said.
No one was injured in the blast and the rest of the 17-storey building remains standing as of Wednesday afternoon.
Outgoing New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed he is aware of the situation.
He said: “I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx.
“We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety.”
A temporary shelter has been put in place at a nearby community centre on Alexander Avenue, the New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) said.
The NYCEM confirmed the building’s gas supply has been cut off in the wake of the blast and called for all residents to follow instructions from emergency service workers.