Both teams had to postpone training on Saturday after thunderstorms in New York City and New Jersey brought 52.6mm of rain overnight

The road turned into a literal river in Queens yesterday. When storms hit, NYC's aging drainage system gets overwhelmed instantly because it just isn't built for these intense climate shifts. pic.twitter.com/A0uIRJpge5 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 19, 2026

By Issy Clarke

New York has been battered by flash flooding and thunderstorms just hours ahead of the World Cup final.

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Saturday's strong storms caused flooding on the streets of SoHo in Manhattan. More: https://t.co/zYFzyuyPNh pic.twitter.com/1fZsHxcnjw — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 18, 2026

The downpour triggered a tornado warning, disrupted subway lines and caused hundreds of flights to be grounded. Videos on social media show drivers wading through the floods with rubbish bags over their legs after leaving their submerged cars. “People are literally swimming,” one woman can be heard saying in a video. Another showed bins and restaurant umbrellas floating down flooded streets and water pouring down subway staircases and through broken ceilings onto platforms. In lower Manhattan, western Brooklyn and parts of Queens, emergency officials urged residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground. One video shows a fire truck in Queens ploughing through water to rescue stranded drivers from a truck, while another driver can be seen wading through water reaching up to his chest. An emergency flash flood alert was issued to New York City residents at 12.30pm on Saturday, warning of a "dangerous" risk to life. The bad weather has been a disaster for the competing teams as they prepare for the final game of the World Cup. Argentina had to delay their training session at the Red Bulls Performance Center in New Jersey at 11.30am for 45 minutes due to a massive thunderstorm. Spain had to cancel their training altogether due to the poor weather.

Severe thunderstorms are hitting across New York City, and much of the city is under a flood advisory.



Don’t risk your safety in these dangerous conditions.



- Exercise caution while traveling.

- Take public transit whenever possible.

- Never walk, bike, or drive through… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2026

#BREAKING : Massive Flooding Hits New York City, Roads and Subways Underwater



Massive flooding swept across New York City on Saturday, inundating roads, subway stations, and neighborhoods after heavy rainfall battered the region. Several streets were submerged, causing major… pic.twitter.com/vK96aRtEOR — upuknews (@upuknews1) July 19, 2026

It's not the first time bad weather in the region has threatened to derail the World Cup. England's last-16 match against Mexico was delayed by an hour due to a storm and also arrived late in Miami for their clash against France for the same reason. And there had already been calls for the Final to be moved from New York after wildfire smoke from Canada blew south towards the city.