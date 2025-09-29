Incumbent mayor decides to stop contesting, having fallen behind in polls.

Eric Adams's name will still be on the ticket, despite pulling out of the race. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Eric Adams has dropped out of his bid to be re-elected as Mayor of New York City, having attempted to run against his former Democrat party as an independent.

On Sunday, with one month before the election, the scandal-hit mayor pulled out of the race to keep the office, which he has held since 2022. He will serve only until December 31, yet his name will still be on the ballot for the November 4 vote, as the deadline for removal has passed.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

The 65-year-old was trailing in the polls to Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and former mayor, another independent, Andrew Cuomo. Mr Adams had previously been indicted on federal corruption charges but these were dropped by the Trump government in exchange for his cooperation on immigration raids. He announced his decision in a video soundtracked by Frank Sinatra’s My Way and he posed on his stairs alongside a portrait of his late mother. "The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign,” he said. "Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations," he added in an apparent swipe at Mr Mamdani, who has described himself as a socialist.

Adams had run with an agenda of safety and affordable housing. Picture: Alamy

A former police officer, Mr Adams was alleged last September to have accepted $100,000 (£75,000) from Turkish citizens in exchange for favours - allegations he denied. “I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city, and if I had to do it again, I would fight for New York again,” he said of the incident. Mr Mamdani won the Democrat primary, which led to Mr Adams to choose to stand as an independent. Although he has not left the party, he was critical of its immigration policies under former president Joe Biden.