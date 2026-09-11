By Asher McShane

New York fell silent today as the victims of 9/11 were honoured 25 years on from the world's worst terrorist attack.

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At 8.46am on 11 September 2001, 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. The World Trade Center was hit by the first hijacked plane at precisely 8.46am. Flight 11 crashed into the north side of the North Tower, causing devastation, killing many instantly and trapping others on the floors above the impact. At a memorial ceremony in New York City, the first of six moments of silence was held this morning. Seven bells rang out across the city honouring the first plane that hit the North Tower. A large crowd gathered solemnly just outside barricades surrounding the 9/11 Memorial, and in a nearby park where hundreds stood in silence, apart from the occasional chatter of police radio.

New York fell silent today in memory of 9/11. Picture: getty

Barack and Michelle Obama have spoken about the tragic events 25 years ago. They said: "The shock of that beautiful, cloudless morning. The heartbreak of the families whose loved ones were taken with such swiftness and cruelty. The realisation that the forces of malevolence and violence were closer, and the future less certain, than we knew." A flag was raised over the Pentagon early on Friday morning, marking the first in a string of events to commemorate those who died in the attacks.

In London, an event to honour the victims took place at 11am. Memorial services are also taking place at crash sites in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The US ambassador to the UK paid tribute to the 67 British people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago as he reflected on the friendship Britons showed with “an outpouring of letters and flowers” in the wake of the atrocity. Warren Stephens laid a white floral wreath at the September 11th Memorial Garden in Grosvenor Square in central London alongside his wife Harriet to pay respects to those killed in the terror attacks. “Harriet and I want to pay our respects to the 67 UK citizens who were killed on 9/11 25 years ago,” he said. “It’s hard to believe, it’s 25 years ago for me, for us. Talking about it as we walked in and it’s still hard to believe what happened. “And it’s a tragedy none of us will ever forget. “But we’ll also never forget the friendship the British people showed us with an outpouring of letters and flowers from all over the country.”

A woman and child pause at the memorial. Picture: Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP

Heidi Peters embraces her daughter Hazel Reeves, 7, as they pay respects to Heidi's grandfather Louis Neil Mariani, next to the reflecting pools. Picture: Jeenah Moon - Pool/Getty Images

As ceremonies are being held on either side of the Atlantic on Friday to mark the sombre milestone, Andy Burnham warned that terror “still knocks at the door of democracy” and expressed the nation’s unity with the US. The Prime Minister said the UK and US “stand together in memory of those we lost, and in defence of the values we cherish”. He recalled how in the wake of terrorist outrages in Manchester during his time as mayor of the city region, messages of support had been received from across the US, including the children of those killed on September 11, 2001. In a note on a wreath at the memorial, Mr Burnham wrote: “In memory of those we lost and in defence of the values we share. “Whilst we stand together for freedom and democracy, terror will never define us.”

US Ambassador Warren Stephens and his wife Harriet Stephens lay a wreath in Grosvenor Square, London, marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Picture: Alamy

A message on a floral wreath from Prime Minister Andy Burnham marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Sir Tony Blair, who was prime minister at the time of the murderous atrocity and had to deal with its aftermath, said the anniversary was also a time to “commemorate the unshakeable and essential bond” between the two countries. Later on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will take the Royal Salute on the Buckingham Palace forecourt, accompanied by Mr Stephens. It was on a bright, cloudless day 25 years ago that 2,977 people were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, causing both to collapse, and the Pentagon outside Washington, DC. A fourth plane seized by extremists – United Airlines Flight 93 – crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania after the crew and passengers fought back and so prevented it from hitting another target, thought to be the congressional building, which houses the US legislature. It remains the worst terrorist outrage of all time, claiming the lives of victims from more than 90 nations. In response, the US became the first and only ever country to invoke Nato’s “all for one, and one for all” collective security clause, where members rally to the defence of an ally under attack – a commitment now called into doubt by the current president. It led to the large-scale deployment of UK forces to conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq, which left hundreds of British troops dead, thousands more injured and continues to have global repercussions.

One survivor Bill McMahon who worked at the World Trade Centre for Morgan Stanley - told LBC: "It started out like any other day. "I remember looking out over the statue of liberty. What I saw floating by me were 'things that were on fire' going by my window.

(L-R) Dr. Jill Biden, Former President Joe Biden, Laura Bush, Former President George W. Bush, Michael Bloomberg and Vice President JD Vance attend the ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Picture: Getty

"That's when the first moment hit us that something bad was going on. "The mantra was 'you have to save yourself.' Read more: 'The horrors of 9/11 will never leave me': MI5 chief warns UK now faces ‘worst of both worlds’ 25 years on from devastating terror attack

Manhattan's night sky was illuminated in memory of the 9/11 atrocity. Picture: getty

Bill was on the 69th floor. He said "After the plane hit we couldn't really see what was going on. "We walked over to the stairwell and worked our way down to the 44th floor.

"That's where the port authority came out and told everybody to stay in the building. At about that time the plane hit our building. It blew out the elevator doors and knocked us all down. "After the plane hit us... there was no yelling and screaming and crying. Everyone just looked at each other like what in the hell is going on.

The twin towers immediately after the planes were flown into them by terrorists. Picture: getty

"We moved towards the stairwell and starting working our way down. "It was just this silence. You had to stand in line and wait your turn to go down the stairwell. "We were probably about four blocks away when the building collapsed.

"I'm willing to say 25-30minutes going down in the stairwell. You have no idea what's going on." Eric Ronningen is described as the 'last man out' of the south tower.

New Yorkers look on at the burning aftermath of the terrorist strike. Picture: getty

He evacuated the north tower and after the first plane hit he turned round and went into the south tower. He told LBC: "I was on the 71st floor of the north tower, the first to be hit. "My first thought was that an airliner had somehow, inexplicably driven into the top of that tower. "I'm one of those people that knows that no-one dies before their set time.

Firefighters rush to the scene - many lost their lives in the attack. Picture: getty

He said that surviving the attack taught him that in life people should "take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. "We miss opportunities to be friends with our family, our colleagues. We need to stop and smell the roses. "Our lives can changed in the time it takes for the second hand of our watch to tick from one second to the next." Sir Tony Blair, who was prime minister at the time of the murderous atrocity and had to deal with its aftermath, said the anniversary was also a time to “commemorate the unshakeable and essential bond” between the two countries.

A firefighter overcome with grief while helping survivors after the attack on the twin towers. Picture: getty

US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said Britain had rallied in support “in one of America’s darkest hours” and that “despite our disagreements and debates”, the transatlantic relationship “has kept us safe for centuries”. His comments follow strained relations with President Donald Trump’s White House, most notably over the Iran war, which have tested long-standing ties with traditional allies. It was on a bright, cloudless day 25 years ago that 2,977 people – 67 of them British – were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, causing both to collapse, and the Pentagon outside Washington DC.

US President George W. Bush has his early morning school reading event interrupted by his Chief of Staff Andrew Card after the strike on the towers. Picture: getty

A fourth plane seized by extremists – United Airlines Flight 93 – crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania after the crew and passengers fought back with the famous line “let’s roll”, and so prevented it from hitting another target, thought to be the congressional building, which houses the US legislature. It remains the worst terrorist outrage of all time, claiming the lives of victims from more than 90 nations. In response, the US became the first and only ever country to invoke Nato’s “all for one, and one for all” collective security clause, where members rally to the defence of an ally under attack – a commitment now called into doubt by the current president.

A member of the NYPD breaks down in tears after the strike on the twin towers. Picture: getty