New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo has made himself internet famous - but for all the wrong reasons.

With his side losing 17-7 to the New England Patriots on Monday, Koo lined up a 47-yard field goal attempt, as he had done many times before. But what followed at the Gillette Stadium has never been seen before in the NFL - and is unlikely to ever be seen again. Read more: Northern Ireland’s Charlie Smyth scores 56-Yard field goal on NFL debut as New Orleans Saints fall to Miami Dolphins Read more: Brian Hayes - My tribute to an unforgettable companion

As Koo ran up to kick the ball through the posts, his toe jammed into the ground rather than making contact with the pigskin. Completing the botched attempt, he stumbled forward past the ball and placeholder Jamie Gillan, who was then swarmed by the Patriots players, meaning the Giants lost the ball and 13 yards of ground. It meant that Koo managed to miss the kick without even striking the ball. The Giants went on to lose 33-15, and fans flooded social media to mock Koo for the bizarre field-goal attempt. One fan described it as the "most embarrassing moment in the history of the NFL".

