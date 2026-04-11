Three people have been stabbed after a man wielding a machete attacked subwaygoers at New York's Grand Central Station.

The attack happened just before 10am on Saturday morning at the Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

The three victims – two men, aged 84 and 65, and a 70-year-old woman – were rushed to hospital where they are now in a stable condition.

The suspect, who was carrying the large weapon, was ordered to drop the weapon before lunging at the officers, who opened fire, officials said.

He later died of his injuries, authorities confirmed.

The suspect was known to police and had been arrested numerous times, including for menacing and slashing at people with a sharp object, according to two law enforcement sources, reported CNN.