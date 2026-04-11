Suspect shot dead after triple stabbing at New York's Grand Central Station
Three people have been stabbed after a man wielding a machete attacked subwaygoers at New York's Grand Central Station.
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The attack happened just before 10am on Saturday morning at the Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.
The three victims – two men, aged 84 and 65, and a 70-year-old woman – were rushed to hospital where they are now in a stable condition.
The suspect, who was carrying the large weapon, was ordered to drop the weapon before lunging at the officers, who opened fire, officials said.
He later died of his injuries, authorities confirmed.
The suspect was known to police and had been arrested numerous times, including for menacing and slashing at people with a sharp object, according to two law enforcement sources, reported CNN.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani thanked emergency services for their response in a social media post: "I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete.
"Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead.
"I’m grateful to the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence.
"The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition.
"The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm."
The incident does not appear to be linked to terrorism at this stage of the investigation, according to a law enforcement official.
I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 11, 2026
I’m grateful to the NYPD…