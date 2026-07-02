The preparations for Hollywood’s wedding of the year are underway: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heading down the aisle.

New York City is buzzing after rumours began circulating that the wedding of the singer and the NFL player would take place at Madison Square Garden.

On Monday morning, the stadium was surrounded by trucks and equipment heading inside, all overseen by crowds of people.

From photos snapped by curious onlookers, the loading dock looked to be filled with crews working on an unidentified major event.

All the arrangements come ahead of reports that Taylor and Travis are set to tie the knot on perhaps the most Miss Americana weekend of the year – US Independence Day, July 4th.

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