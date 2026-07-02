Welcome to New York: Preparations underway for Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce
The streets around Madison Square Garden, where the wedding is rumoured to be held, will be shut down for July 4th weekend
The preparations for Hollywood’s wedding of the year are underway: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heading down the aisle.
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New York City is buzzing after rumours began circulating that the wedding of the singer and the NFL player would take place at Madison Square Garden.
On Monday morning, the stadium was surrounded by trucks and equipment heading inside, all overseen by crowds of people.
From photos snapped by curious onlookers, the loading dock looked to be filled with crews working on an unidentified major event.
All the arrangements come ahead of reports that Taylor and Travis are set to tie the knot on perhaps the most Miss Americana weekend of the year – US Independence Day, July 4th.
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The “Shake It Off” singer has reportedly booked the venue for several days.
The guest list for the big day is expected to be around 1,000 people – which may help explain the scale of the preparations.
A smaller ceremony will be taking place on July 2nd in front of 100 people, followed by a larger celebration the following day, according to the New York Times.
The streets around the famous stadium will be shut down thanks to a permit filed just for the wedding, which also grants the couple permission to erect a canopy or tent outside the venue for between 500 and 999 guests.
The permit was filed by event management company Winick Productions for July 2-4th.
There are also no events scheduled at the stadium between June 29th and July 6th.
The details of the big day have been kept under close guard.
Rumours have circulated that music legend Stevie Nicks will be performing alongside Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Tim McGraw.
Other A-listers expected to attend are model Gigi Hadid, singer Selena Gomez, members of the band Haim, models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse, actor Emma Stone, and, of course, Swift’s future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.