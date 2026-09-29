Shouyong Zhang and his wife Shili Chen were arrested close to the car park where their son-in-law died. Picture: Alameda County Sheriff's Office

By Asher McShane

A software engineer for the New York Times was shot dead by his 77-year-old in-laws in a California car park, police said.

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Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper’s head of engineering for games player experience was shot repeatedly in a parking lot in the city of Dublin, California. Shouyong Zhang, his father-in-law, and Shili Chen, his mother-in-law were arrested shortly afterwards and are being held in jail. A witness claimed in an interview with a local TV station that the couple took turns shooting him. The witness said the shooting took place while 'families and children' were in the area. Read more: Manhunt underway after British pensioner 'violently beaten to death' in remote French village

Mr McKinsey had worked in games tech for the New York Times since 2023. Picture: Facebook