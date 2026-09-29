New York Times tech executive shot dead in car park by couple who 'took turns shooting him' - as elderly in-laws arrested
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A software engineer for the New York Times was shot dead by his 77-year-old in-laws in a California car park, police said.
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Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper’s head of engineering for games player experience was shot repeatedly in a parking lot in the city of Dublin, California.
Shouyong Zhang, his father-in-law, and Shili Chen, his mother-in-law were arrested shortly afterwards and are being held in jail.
A witness claimed in an interview with a local TV station that the couple took turns shooting him.
The witness said the shooting took place while 'families and children' were in the area.
Read more: Manhunt underway after British pensioner 'violently beaten to death' in remote French village
A New York Times spokesman said Mr McKinsey had worked for the company since January 2023. He was based in the Bay Area.
Police said the victim was found by a patrol car with multiple gunshot wounds at 3pm local time on Saturday.
The DPS spokesman said: “Officers found Jonathan McKinsey, 40, of Dublin, in the middle of the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. McKinsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“With help from witnesses, within minutes, DPS officers located and detained two suspects who had remained nearby...The suspects in this homicide are Shouyong Zhang, 77, and Shili Chen, 77, both of Dublin.
“They are a married couple and are McKinsey’s parents-in-law. Both were arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Santa Rita jail.”
According to the New York Post, Mr McKinsey was charged with two counts of misdemeanour child abuse in 2025.
He pleaded not guilty on both charges and was released on the condition that he take parenting classes.