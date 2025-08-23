Five people have died after a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed.

The bus had 54 passengers on board when it crashed on Interstate 90 in New York State at around 12.30pm local time on Friday.

The tour bus was coming from the famous Niagara Falls landmark, according to authorities, and believed to be on its way to New York City.

At a news conference, state police major Andre Ray said the driver had become distracted, lost control and overcorrected before the bus went into the right shoulder and rolled.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, the police major said.

Read more: Home Office to launch appeal after High Court blocks bid to intervene in Epping asylum hotel case

Read more: FBI raids the home of former Trump adviser John Bolton