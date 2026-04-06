The drive to open new youth hubs comes amid a Government crackdown on knife crime due to launch this week.

First wave of new youth hubs to open in anti-social behaviour hotspots. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first wave of youth hubs aimed at giving young people support with jobs and wellbeing are set to open across England.

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Eight young futures hubs are set to open in Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, Bristol, County Durham, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Tower Hamlets. The youth centres will help young people aged up to 18 with employment advice, health and wellbeing, and are also aimed at preventing them from falling into a life of crime. Areas of high anti-social behaviour have been targeted for the first wave of the hubs, but they will be among 50 which will open across the country. Read more: Clapham disorder is unacceptable but we must be awake to tech giants' role in stopping it, writes London mayor Sadiq Khan Read more: Farage says 'London is lawless' after youths rampage through Clapham, insisting 'if you decriminalise shoplifting don’t be surprised when people rise up'

Areas of high anti-social behaviour have been targeted for the first wave of the hubs. Picture: Alamy

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “The closure of over a thousand youth centres since 2010 didn’t just take away facilities, it took away community, connection and opportunity for a generation. We are determined to rebuild that. “These hubs are about more than bricks and mortar, they’re a statement that this Government believes in young people and is investing in their futures. “What makes them different is that we’re joining things up – wellbeing support, crime prevention, work coaches, youth services, all in one place. “We’re making sure teenagers have somewhere to go, someone to talk to and a real chance to thrive.”