New Zealand will support removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession, the nation's government has announced. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

New Zealand will support removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession, the nation's government has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Tuesday the Commonwealth nation would support Britain's push to axe Andrew's route to the throne. In a statement, Luxon's spokesperson said: "If the UK Government proposes to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the order of succession, New Zealand would support it." "The UK government has said any proposals would come after the police investigation concludes," the statement said. Read More: Australia backs removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession Read More: Silent Harry raised Andrew security grievance in Spare

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Tuesday the Commonwealth nation would support Britain's push to axe Andrew's route to the throne. . Picture: Getty

The revelation came after Andrew was arrested at his home on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning. He was the first senior royal to be arrested and held in custody since Charles I in 1646 before he was released under investigation after 11 hours at a Norfolk police station. Andrew is facing a criminal investigation into allegations that he shared trade secrets with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Nations that must agree before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be removed from line of succession Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

The Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Grenada

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Tuvalu

United Kingdom