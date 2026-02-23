New Zealand to support removing Andrew from line of succession, nation's PM confirms
New Zealand will support removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession, the nation's government has announced.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Tuesday the Commonwealth nation would support Britain's push to axe Andrew's route to the throne.
In a statement, Luxon's spokesperson said: "If the UK Government proposes to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the order of succession, New Zealand would support it."
"The UK government has said any proposals would come after the police investigation concludes," the statement said.
The revelation came after Andrew was arrested at his home on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning.
He was the first senior royal to be arrested and held in custody since Charles I in 1646 before he was released under investigation after 11 hours at a Norfolk police station.
Andrew is facing a criminal investigation into allegations that he shared trade secrets with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The move follows a similar statement from Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said on Monday his government would support the UK if it attempts to remove the former prince from the line of succession.
In a letter to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Albanese wrote: Mr Albanese wrote: "Dear Prime Minister Starmer,
"In light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.
"I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation."These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously."
All 15 Commonwealth nations that have Charles III as their head of state must agree to the removal in order for it to be enacted.