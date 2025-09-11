Fresh details have emerged of the moment police found a remote campsite belonging to a 'Bushman' fugitive father and his three children.

The son of on-the-run dad Tom Phillips was reportedly armed with a rifle when police discovered the family's remote campsite deep in the New Zealand forest.

Phillips had been on the run for four years with his three children, Ember, 9, Maverick, 10 and Jayda, 12.

Police found Phillips with his eldest child, Jayda, after a local sent a tip off that they saw the pair committing a robbery on a remote farm supply shop and Phillips was shot and killed on sight after a stand-off which involved a police officer being critically injured after Phillips opened fire.

Jayda subsequently helped police find the campsite and guided the police on the best way to talk to her two siblings, who were discovered in the campsite around 11 hours later.

Police commissioner Richard Chambers said that Jayda was "very, very helpful" in the discovery of the campsite as he said that they "information to say that a firearm was present" at the campsite.

Read more: 'Malicious, vindictive and calculated' regulator slammed by nurse amid dramatic rise in suicides

Read more: Junior police officer, 21, who had affair with married boss before dating drug dealer avoids misconduct hearing