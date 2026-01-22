Mark Tangney, who was hiking in the area, said he heard people screaming from under the rubble

By Alice Padgett

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of landslides hitting a campground and a house in New Zealand which left two people dead and several missing, including a young girl.

Emergency services were called to the slide at the base of Mount Maunganui on the country's North Island after 9.30am on Thursday. The rubble hit Beachside Holiday Park in a town named after the extinct volcano. Another landslide hit a house overnight in the nearby Bay of Plenty community. According to local news outlets, two bodies were recovered from a house that was damaged by the landslide. Crews have been trying to rescue people buried in rubble, as several people, including at least one young girl, are missing. Hiker Mark Tangney said he heard people screaming from under the rubble.

A police officer with dog searches people near the site of a landslide. Picture: Alamy

"So I just parked up and ran to help. We could hear people screaming: 'Help us, help us, get us out of here'," he told the New Zealand Herald. Those calls persisted for about half an hour and then went silent, Tangney said. The national fire authority hasn't heard any signs of life from under the slip since this morning. No one has been rescued from the slip so far.

The landlide at the base of Mount Maunganui. Picture: Alamy