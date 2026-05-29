Tommy Smith has been called up to New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup squad from Braintree Town in the sixth tier of English football, which is thought to be a record.

The 36-year-old centre back played in the National League in 2025-26 but the Essex team was relegated in May, which means the Kiwi could go from the biggest stage in the world to turning out at Slough Town’s 2,000 capacity Arbour Park next season.

Smith has previously played for Ipswich Town and played in all three matches in what was New Zealand’s only previous World Cup bout in 2010, when the All Whites exited in the group stage with the distinction of their three draws making them the only undefeated side in the tournament.

But has Smith created history? Well, sort of…

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