New Zealand police have found the two missing children of a fugitive who was killed this morning after being on the run for almost four years.

Father-of-three Tom Phillips was fatally shot by officers responding to an armed robbery at a farms supplies shop in the town of Piopio, western Waikato, early on Monday.

Deputy police commissioner Jill Rogers said the officer who found Phillips was left critically injured after being shot in the head during a confrontation with the wanted man.

A second officer then arrived and shot Phillips, who died at the scene.

A search operation was immediately launched by police after only one of Phillips' children was found with him.

The child, who was unharmed, assisted police in near-freezing temperatures to locate their siblings at a remote campsite.