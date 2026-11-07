Polls officially closed in New Zealand about eight hours ago, with results deadlocked the entire night

NZ Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon (second right) with family at the National Party election night function at the Viaduct Events Centre, in Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Preliminary results of New Zealand's election have ended without a definitive result as the two major parties remain neck-and-neck in the popular vote.

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Regarding party vote share, National and Labour have been deadlocked the entire night, with each party now holding just over 29% of the votes. However, National have the lead on parliamentary seats - with 42 to Labour's 36. Current projection are projecting the biggest parliament ever for New Zealand, predicting 131 total seats - eight more than there is currently. Incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that despite the result remaining "too close to call", his centre-right National Party was ready with a "pathway to ​forming the next government". Read more: Paris police clash with protestors as 250,000 take to the streets in nationwide demonstration Read more: At least six killed after man 'fired military-style rifle at random people' near main market square in Krakow

Chris Hipkins, leader of the New Zealand Labour Party, with future wife Toni Grace during Labour leader's election night function held at the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

It comes as his main rival, Chris Hipkins of the centre-left Labour Party, claimed his camp were "not going anywhere". Polls officially closed in New Zealand about eight hours ago. Although there has been no definitive winner, Mr Luxon's conservative coalition, which includes libertarian ACT and populist NZ First, could secure a wafer-thin majority - but would depend on weeks of negotiations and rely on votes counted after election day. Speaking at National's headquarters in the capital Auckland, Mr Luxon said: "National is once again the largest party in parliament and we have a pathway to forming the next government. "But I have to tell you right now it is too close to call."

Incumbent NZ Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said results were "too close to call". Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

The preliminary results put the National party in a difficult position, with the group set to lose some of its most senior lawmakers, including Finance Minister Nicola Willis, House Speaker Gerry Brownlee and Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith. Elsewhere, it's been a breakout night for the fledgling Opportunity Party, led by political neophyte Qiulae Wong - with the group set to win its first-ever seats in Parliament. Recent polls have described the national mood in New Zealand as grim, with a record number of Kiwis fleeing the country for jobs elsewhere as the job market flags. Young Kiwis in particular have said they're struggling to see a "bright future".

The polls at the end of election day have the National and Labour parties neck-and-neck. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy