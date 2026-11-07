New Zealand PM says election 'too close to call' as major parties neck-and-neck
Polls officially closed in New Zealand about eight hours ago, with results deadlocked the entire night
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Preliminary results of New Zealand's election have ended without a definitive result as the two major parties remain neck-and-neck in the popular vote.
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Regarding party vote share, National and Labour have been deadlocked the entire night, with each party now holding just over 29% of the votes.
However, National have the lead on parliamentary seats - with 42 to Labour's 36.
Current projection are projecting the biggest parliament ever for New Zealand, predicting 131 total seats - eight more than there is currently.
Incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that despite the result remaining "too close to call", his centre-right National Party was ready with a "pathway to forming the next government".
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It comes as his main rival, Chris Hipkins of the centre-left Labour Party, claimed his camp were "not going anywhere".
Polls officially closed in New Zealand about eight hours ago.
Although there has been no definitive winner, Mr Luxon's conservative coalition, which includes libertarian ACT and populist NZ First, could secure a wafer-thin majority - but would depend on weeks of negotiations and rely on votes counted after election day.
Speaking at National's headquarters in the capital Auckland, Mr Luxon said: "National is once again the largest party in parliament and we have a pathway to forming the next government.
"But I have to tell you right now it is too close to call."
The preliminary results put the National party in a difficult position, with the group set to lose some of its most senior lawmakers, including Finance Minister Nicola Willis, House Speaker Gerry Brownlee and Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith.
Elsewhere, it's been a breakout night for the fledgling Opportunity Party, led by political neophyte Qiulae Wong - with the group set to win its first-ever seats in Parliament.
Recent polls have described the national mood in New Zealand as grim, with a record number of Kiwis fleeing the country for jobs elsewhere as the job market flags.
Young Kiwis in particular have said they're struggling to see a "bright future".
Election rules in New Zealand are notoriously complicated, using a "mixed member proportional" (MMP) system where each voter gets two votes - a party vote and an electorate vote.
The electorate vote allows New Zealanders to choose a particular candidate in their electorate, with whoever wins the most votes then becoming the MP for that area.
The second vote - the party vote - allows the public to decide how many MPs each party gets in parliament. The number of seats a party wins proportionally increases, or decreases, with the number of votes secured.
MPs are taken from lists provided by the parties, with parties needing to in at least 5% of the party vote, or win an electorate seat, to get into parliament.
However, an "overhang" is created when, for example, a party wins four electorate seats, but its proportion of the party vote would only win it two.
As a result, the two extra seats are the “overhang” and the size of New Zealand’s 120-seat parliament expands by two to fit them in and not disadvantage the other parties.
The last election in 2023 produced the country’s largest ever parliament of 123 MPs.
Another complication to the system comes from the Māori roll, with New Zealand’s Māori able to choose to vote on the general roll or the Māori roll.
They still have two votes - one for the party and one for the electorate - but if they choose to switch to the Māori roll they will vote in one of seven Māori electorates rather than one of the 64 general electorates.