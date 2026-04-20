New Zealand has declared a state of emergency in its capital city, Wellington, as torrential rain and flash flooding drenched the country's North Island.

Residents in low-lying areas of the city were urged to evacuate on Monday, as heavy rain ​continued to drench the city.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little ‌said that the city had received 77 mm (3 inches) of rain in less than an hour, marking its heaviest rainfall on record.

Some flights at Wellington Airport were cancelled, and several schools shut their campuses.

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