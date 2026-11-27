New Zealand's ruling coalition has fallen one seat short of a parliamentary majority, leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needing the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to remain in power.

Final election results released by the Electoral Commission on Friday gave the centre-right coalition 65 seats – one fewer than required for a majority.

Mr Luxon's National Party won 40 seats, compared with 36 for the main opposition Labour Party.

Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong has previously said she will negotiate first with the party that wins the most seats.

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