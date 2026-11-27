New Zealand's ruling coalition falls one seat short of majority in final election count
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New Zealand's ruling coalition has fallen one seat short of a parliamentary majority, leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needing the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to remain in power.
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Final election results released by the Electoral Commission on Friday gave the centre-right coalition 65 seats – one fewer than required for a majority.
Mr Luxon's National Party won 40 seats, compared with 36 for the main opposition Labour Party.
Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong has previously said she will negotiate first with the party that wins the most seats.
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A centre-left coalition of Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori would not have enough seats to form a government, even with Opportunity's support, the results showed.
Preliminary figures released earlier this month had given Mr Luxon's three-party coalition a two-seat majority.
The final count included special votes, such as those cast overseas or by people outside their electorate. These typically lean towards parties on the left.