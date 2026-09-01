Newborn baby found dead in Sheffield 'died from stab wounds', police say
Seven people were arrested after the infant was found dead in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday
A newborn baby girl whose death sparked a murder investigation died from stab wounds, police have said.
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Seven people were arrested after the infant was found dead in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police officers received reports of concern for the safety of a baby at 5.58 am, and searched a property on Holywell Heights where the baby girl was found.
On Tuesday, police said a forensic post-mortem examination had now found that she died as a result of stab wounds.
Seven people aged between 15 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two of them, aged 26 and 37, have since been bailed.
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On Tuesday, a force spokesman said detectives had obtained a warrant to extend the time the remaining five people can be held in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward said: “We recognise this is deeply distressing for those who would have loved to have a chance to love this baby girl, for the emergency services who responded and for the community who will inevitably be shocked by this incident.
“Everyone involved in responding to this tragedy – from the first officers and paramedics on the scene to the detectives now leading the investigation – has felt the profound impact of this investigation.
“Our commitment to this little girl is unwavering.
“We will confront every difficult and distressing challenge and pursue every line of inquiry with determination and care to secure justice for her.
“We know the local community will hold her in their thoughts and support us as we work through this complex investigation.”