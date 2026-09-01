A newborn baby girl whose death sparked a murder investigation died from stab wounds, police have said.

Seven people were arrested after the infant was found dead in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police officers received reports of concern for the safety of a baby at 5.58 am, and searched a property on Holywell Heights where the baby girl was found.

On Tuesday, police said a forensic post-mortem examination had now found that she died as a result of stab wounds.

Seven people aged between 15 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two of them, aged 26 and 37, have since been bailed.

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