FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Eddie Howe vowed to take Newcastle back to the Champions League after their run in the competition ended with a 8-3 aggregate humbling at the hands of Barcelona.

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Wednesday night's 7-2 drubbing at the Nou Camp killed off the Magpies' dreams of a quarter-final berth for the first time as Barca turned on the style after a difficult first half to crush the Premier League side. Asked about his emotions on the final whistle and his desire for another crack at European football's premier club competition, Howe said: "Of course, this is where we want to be. "As much as today is a harsh scoreline on us and a painful experience, to see the players play as well as they did in the first half and execute 90 per cent of what we wanted was a great feeling, a great sight. "I don't think that all should be forgotten with the scoreline, as difficult as that is for everyone to see."

Eddie Howe vowed to take Newcastle back to the Champions League after their run in the competition ended . Picture: Getty

Liverpool booked a place in the quarter-finals with a thumping 4-0 victory at home to Galatasaray. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Liverpool booked a place in the quarter-finals with a thumping 4-0 victory at home to Galatasaray. Arne Slot's side overturned a one-goal first-leg deficit and provided a stirring response to their growing number of critics. Dominik Szoboszlai started the rout with a training-ground corner routine but they should have led by more at half-time after Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved. But three goals inside 11 minutes from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and, eventually, Salah - becoming the first African player to score 50 Champions League goals - set up a meeting with holders Paris St Germain.

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg. Picture: Getty

Tottenham bowed out but only after a rip-roaring second leg with Atletico Madrid where Xavi Simons' double helped them to a first home victory in two months. Spurs had lurched from one crisis to another in 2026 and a shambolic 5-2 loss in Madrid last week left Igor Tudor on the brink. But a spirited 1-1 draw at Liverpool restored belief and the north London club clawed back more pride on Wednesday despite a 7-5 aggregate defeat. Randal Kolo Muani's 30th-minute opener gave Tottenham a glimmer of hope before Julian Alvarez levelled early in the second half for Atletico. Simons replied immediately to increase optimism, but David Hancko's 75th-minute equaliser virtually put the tie to bed before a late Simons penalty.

Harry Kane became the first English player to hit 50 Champions League goals, scoring twice as Bayern Munich humbled Atalanta again to complete a 10-2 aggregate win. Picture: Getty