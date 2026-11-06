Newcastle defender finds himself at centre of police operation after being spotted with bow and arrows
The bow and arrows were seized by police after being located in the boot of a car
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Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic found himself at the centre of a major police response after being spotted carrying a bow and arrows in the countryside.
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Northumbria Police were called to Harrow Hill, near the Military Road, at around 1.55pm on Wednesday after a member of the public reported seeing two men with the weapon.
Up to six patrol cars then pursued the Bosnia right‑back back to his home on the Darras Hall estate, just outside Ponteland, according to reports.
Officers stopped a vehicle containing Dedic, 24, and a friend, and seized a bow and arrows.
A force spokesperson said there was no threat to the public and the equipment was believed to have been intended for "recreational use".
A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.55pm, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.
"Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows.
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Amar Dedić has been named in the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for their games against Sweden and Romania over the international break 🇧🇦— Newcastle United (@NUFC) November 6, 2026
Congrats, Amar! 💪 pic.twitter.com/8BraWB6Tfk
“At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Inquiries are ongoing."
Dedic, Newcastle’s £29.5m summer signing from Benfica, is understood to have been helped by the chance arrival of the club’s fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former defender Paul Dummett.
The pair were reportedly passing Dedic’s home when they noticed police on his driveway.
They stopped to offer assistance and are understood to have helped calm the situation.
Newcastle are believed to view the 24-year-old Bosnia international’s actions as “naive”.
He is not expected to face club sanctions and remains available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.
The club also congratulated Dedic on social media on Friday after his call-up to the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.
It is legal to own and use bows and arrows for lawful recreational practice in the UK. However, hunting animals with a bow, crossbow or similar weapon is illegal.