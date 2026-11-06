Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic found himself at the centre of a major police response after being spotted carrying a bow and arrows in the countryside.

Northumbria Police were called to Harrow Hill, near the Military Road, at around 1.55pm on Wednesday after a member of the public reported seeing two men with the weapon.

Up to six patrol cars then pursued the ­Bosnia right‑back back to his home on the Darras Hall estate, just ­outside Ponteland, according to reports.

Officers stopped a vehicle containing Dedic, 24, and a friend, and seized a bow and arrows.

A force spokesperson said there was no threat to the public and the equipment was believed to have been intended for "recreational use".

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.55pm, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

"Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows.

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