Newcastle have announced the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following Eddie Howe’s departure.

Read More: Eddie Howe steps down as Newcastle head coach with immediate effect

“When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club’s journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see.”

The former RB Salzburg boss said: “It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United. This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

Newcastle are understood to have paid significant compensation – reportedly in excess of £9million – to secure the German’s services.

The 38-year-old Al-Ahli boss, who met up with the players at their pre-season training camp in La Manga over the weekend, has started work after the relevant paperwork was finally completed.

Jaissle arrives at St James’ Park with a promising pedigree having guided Salzburg to back-to-back Austrian titles before heading for the Saudi Pro League in 2023 and winning successive Asian Champions League crowns with Al-Ahli.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle’s majority owner, bought a controlling share in four Pro League clubs, including Al-Ahli, in 2023.

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said: “Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United.

“We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for.”

Jaissle has big shoes to fill on Tyneside following Howe’s decision to step down from his role on Friday after almost five years in charge.

The former Bournemouth boss was handed the reins in November 2021 just weeks after Amanda Staveley’s consortium had completed its takeover, and aided by a significant cash injection he dragged the Magpies back from the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

In the process, he restored the connection between the fans and the club and created an optimism which was rewarded by a return to Champions League football and a first major domestic trophy in 70 years when they lifted the Carabao Cup in March 2025.

However, Howe departed after a difficult 2025-26 campaign, which was derailed before a ball had been kicked by Alexander Isak’s defection to Liverpool.

This summer’s departures of Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali – and the reported likely exit of skipper Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal – have left the squad in a state of flux.

Jaissle faces the task of steadying the ship off the pitch before Newcastle open the new campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.

He added: “I am incredibly excited about the future. I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking.

“There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on.”